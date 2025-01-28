Global Pulse: A Snapshot of Unfolding Events

In a rapidly evolving global landscape, Philippine soldiers gear up to train on the US military's Typhon missile system as planned unilateral drills take place next month, despite China's discontent.

Simultaneously, east Congo witnesses violent clashes in Goma with M23 rebels, leading to protests in the capital against perceived foreign interventions.

Amid these tensions, other significant stories include a freeze on U.S. federal assistance programs and reunions in Gaza as displaced Palestinians return to devastated lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)