Global Pulse: A Snapshot of Unfolding Events
A recap of global current events: Philippines soldiers train on US missile systems, Congo's Goma faces conflict, White House pauses federal aid, French police investigate threats linked to a far-right leader's trial, and Palestinian families reunite in Gaza amid post-war destruction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:29 IST
In a rapidly evolving global landscape, Philippine soldiers gear up to train on the US military's Typhon missile system as planned unilateral drills take place next month, despite China's discontent.
Simultaneously, east Congo witnesses violent clashes in Goma with M23 rebels, leading to protests in the capital against perceived foreign interventions.
Amid these tensions, other significant stories include a freeze on U.S. federal assistance programs and reunions in Gaza as displaced Palestinians return to devastated lands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
