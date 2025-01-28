BJP's Fiery Protest Against Kejriwal: Water Wars

Tensions flared in Haryana as BJP workers took to the streets, protesting against Arvind Kejriwal's recent allegation regarding Delhi's water supply. The demonstrators burned an effigy of the former Delhi Chief Minister.

The protest, conducted at Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk, witnessed hundreds of BJP supporters voicing their discontent through slogans. Party officials berated Kejriwal, accusing him of disrespecting Haryana's people and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

BJP district president Kamal Yadav criticized Kejriwal's comments, asserting that Delhi should address its own governance issues, particularly in cleaning the Yamuna River, instead of blaming Haryana.

