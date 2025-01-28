Left Menu

BJP's Fiery Protest Against Kejriwal: Water Wars

BJP workers in Haryana protested against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleging Haryana's involvement in supplying contaminated water to Delhi. They burned his effigy, criticizing his accusations and alleging governmental failure in handling Delhi's own water issues. The protest emphasized political tensions around water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:24 IST
Tensions flared in Haryana as BJP workers took to the streets, protesting against Arvind Kejriwal's recent allegation regarding Delhi's water supply. The demonstrators burned an effigy of the former Delhi Chief Minister.

The protest, conducted at Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk, witnessed hundreds of BJP supporters voicing their discontent through slogans. Party officials berated Kejriwal, accusing him of disrespecting Haryana's people and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

BJP district president Kamal Yadav criticized Kejriwal's comments, asserting that Delhi should address its own governance issues, particularly in cleaning the Yamuna River, instead of blaming Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

