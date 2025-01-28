BJP's Thakur Criticizes Congress Over Remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma. Thakur was responding to Kharge's remarks about BJP leaders taking a holy dip at the Sangam for publicity.

Thakur alleged that Congress has a history of undermining Sanatan Dharma, and lashed out at their ability to overlook India's developmental strides. He contended that Congress leaders, from grassroots to presidential levels, frequently dismiss fundamental facts to oppose Sanatan.

The former Chief Minister emphasized that the Maha Kumbh, a centenarian tradition, draws millions worldwide and underscored Congress's limited economic insights. He likened current narratives to past criticisms against the Ram Mandir, which ultimately contributed to local development.

(With inputs from agencies.)