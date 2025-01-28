Delhi Court Dismisses BJP Defamation Case Against Atishi, Citing Free Speech

A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi. The BJP accused Atishi of defaming them by alleging attempts to bribe AAP MLAs, but the court found her actions were protected under free speech.

Special judge Vishal Gogne stated such accusations are part of political strategy and defended Atishi's right to make them without facing a chilling effect on free speech. The allegations, the court ruled, are a common feature of political discourse.

The court's decision underscores the protection of political speech and whistleblowing under the Indian Constitution, affirming Atishi's role in bringing allegations of political corruption to light without constituting defamation.

