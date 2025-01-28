Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses BJP Defamation Case Against Atishi, Citing Free Speech

A Delhi court rejected a BJP leader's defamation case against AAP's Atishi, defending her accusations of BJP MLA bribery as free speech. The court emphasized protecting whistleblowers, as the allegations align with political discourse norms. The dismissal reflects freedom of speech under India's Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:46 IST
Delhi Court Dismisses BJP Defamation Case Against Atishi, Citing Free Speech
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi. The BJP accused Atishi of defaming them by alleging attempts to bribe AAP MLAs, but the court found her actions were protected under free speech.

Special judge Vishal Gogne stated such accusations are part of political strategy and defended Atishi's right to make them without facing a chilling effect on free speech. The allegations, the court ruled, are a common feature of political discourse.

The court's decision underscores the protection of political speech and whistleblowing under the Indian Constitution, affirming Atishi's role in bringing allegations of political corruption to light without constituting defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025