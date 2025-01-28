Delhi Court Dismisses BJP Defamation Case Against Atishi, Citing Free Speech
A Delhi court rejected a BJP leader's defamation case against AAP's Atishi, defending her accusations of BJP MLA bribery as free speech. The court emphasized protecting whistleblowers, as the allegations align with political discourse norms. The dismissal reflects freedom of speech under India's Constitution.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Delhi's Chief Minister, Atishi. The BJP accused Atishi of defaming them by alleging attempts to bribe AAP MLAs, but the court found her actions were protected under free speech.
Special judge Vishal Gogne stated such accusations are part of political strategy and defended Atishi's right to make them without facing a chilling effect on free speech. The allegations, the court ruled, are a common feature of political discourse.
The court's decision underscores the protection of political speech and whistleblowing under the Indian Constitution, affirming Atishi's role in bringing allegations of political corruption to light without constituting defamation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Court
- Atishi
- Defamation
- Case
- BJP
- Free speech
- Whistleblower
- Political corruption
- Judgment
ALSO READ
Tension in Bengaluru: Arrest in Cow Mutilation Case
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
BJP's Kasmikoya Re-Elected: A New Dawn for Lakshadweep Politics
BJP's Strategic Dalit Outreach Aims for Electoral Gains in Delhi
Public Health Officials Confirm Highest Annual Case Count of Dengue in Texas Since 2002