Violence Erupts in Kinshasa Over M23 Rebel Support Allegations
Protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, turned violent as demonstrators stormed foreign embassies, protesting against alleged Rwandan support for M23 rebels. Embassy gates were set on fire, while tear gas was used to disperse the crowds. Congo accuses Rwanda of aiding the rebels.
Violent protests erupted in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, as rioters targeted foreign embassies in response to alleged Rwandan-backed M23 rebel activities in the eastern region. Police deployed tear gas to control the demonstrators who accused several countries of complicity in supporting the rebels.
Among the embassies attacked were those of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and the United Nations. Protesters set fires at compound gates, and the French embassy suffered damage as individuals vandalized the premises, while the Ugandan embassy experienced looting.
Congo's government accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, a claim Rwanda denies. Amid the chaos, Congo's Communications Minister called for peaceful protest, urging demonstrators to avoid violence against diplomatic missions.
