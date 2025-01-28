Yamuna Poisoning Allegations: A Political Storm Ahead of Delhi Elections

In the heated political climate preceding Delhi's assembly elections, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has entered the fray, accusing the Haryana government of 'poisoning' the Yamuna River. Dikshit labeled the act as criminal, demanding Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini face imprisonment if accusations prove accurate.

Dikshit further recommended prosecution against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi if the claims are false, following Delhi Jal Board's rejection of the allegations. He insisted that criminal charges should apply equally, citing a parallel with bomb hoax callers.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed Kejriwal's claims as desperate, aligning with the Election Commission's demand that Kejriwal furnish evidence by January 29. The Delhi elections on February 5 pit AAP's record against Congress's past governance in the 70-seat assembly race.

(With inputs from agencies.)