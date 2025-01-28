Left Menu

Yamuna Poisoning Allegations: A Political Storm Ahead of Delhi Elections

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accuses Haryana's government of poisoning Yamuna water, urging jail for CM Nayab Singh Saini if allegations hold true. If false, he calls for legal action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. The Election Commission demands Kejriwal to substantiate claims before Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:31 IST
Yamuna Poisoning Allegations: A Political Storm Ahead of Delhi Elections
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated political climate preceding Delhi's assembly elections, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has entered the fray, accusing the Haryana government of 'poisoning' the Yamuna River. Dikshit labeled the act as criminal, demanding Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini face imprisonment if accusations prove accurate.

Dikshit further recommended prosecution against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi if the claims are false, following Delhi Jal Board's rejection of the allegations. He insisted that criminal charges should apply equally, citing a parallel with bomb hoax callers.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed Kejriwal's claims as desperate, aligning with the Election Commission's demand that Kejriwal furnish evidence by January 29. The Delhi elections on February 5 pit AAP's record against Congress's past governance in the 70-seat assembly race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025