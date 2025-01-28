Senate Moves Forward with Controversial OMB Nominee

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate Budget Committee will proceed with confirming President Donald Trump's budget chief nominee, Russell Vought, despite Democratic calls for a postponement. The committee's decision follows a temporary halt on federal grants and loans, ordered by the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Democratic leaders on the Senate appropriations and budget committees urged a delay, criticizing the pause in federal funding as the OMB reviews alignment with Trump's executive orders on foreign aid, climate change, and diversity initiatives. They are concerned about potential violations of a 1974 law against blocking congressionally-approved spending.

The Senate Budget Committee will reconvene on Thursday to consider Vought's nomination. Vought has faced criticism for his stance on the impoundment law, which he argues is unconstitutional. His past refusal to assure compliance with this law has drawn bipartisan skepticism.

