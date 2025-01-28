Left Menu

U.S. Union Membership Declines Amid Political Challenges

Union membership in the U.S. hit a record low last year, with only 9.9% of workers represented, amidst increased challenges from President Trump's policies. While unionized workers earn more than non-union workers, organized labor, particularly in government sectors, braces for more upheaval in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:50 IST
U.S. Union Membership Declines Amid Political Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a slight decline in union membership to 9.9%, signaling a record low for American organized labor. President Trump's policies pose fresh challenges, as the labor movement faces potential instability with his deregulatory agenda targeting both business and government sectors.

Unionized workers continue to earn higher wages compared to their non-union counterparts, with significant membership observed in education and protective services. Men and black workers are more frequently unionized, while New York and Hawaii show the strongest union presence, contrasting with the lower rates in North and South Carolina and South Dakota.

Trump's recent actions, including removing a Democratic member of the National Labor Relations Board, underscore the complexities faced by unions today. Despite a rise in union elections, labor activists argue that systemic issues are delaying progress in contract negotiations, with recent successes in unionizing service sector workers, such as those at Whole Foods, indicating a shift amid challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025