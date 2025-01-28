U.S. Union Membership Declines Amid Political Challenges

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a slight decline in union membership to 9.9%, signaling a record low for American organized labor. President Trump's policies pose fresh challenges, as the labor movement faces potential instability with his deregulatory agenda targeting both business and government sectors.

Unionized workers continue to earn higher wages compared to their non-union counterparts, with significant membership observed in education and protective services. Men and black workers are more frequently unionized, while New York and Hawaii show the strongest union presence, contrasting with the lower rates in North and South Carolina and South Dakota.

Trump's recent actions, including removing a Democratic member of the National Labor Relations Board, underscore the complexities faced by unions today. Despite a rise in union elections, labor activists argue that systemic issues are delaying progress in contract negotiations, with recent successes in unionizing service sector workers, such as those at Whole Foods, indicating a shift amid challenging times.

