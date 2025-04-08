Supreme Court Blocks Reinstatement of Fired Federal Employees Amid Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary block on a lower court's ruling that required the reinstatement of thousands of federal employees terminated during President Donald Trump's administration. The case, originating in San Francisco, challenges the legality of these dismissals across several major federal departments.

Judge William Alsup's injunction had called for immediate rehiring of probationary employees across six federal agencies; however, the Supreme Court's decision leaves these positions in limbo outside ongoing lawsuits in other jurisdictions, including one in Maryland. Efforts to reduce the federal workforce have met strong resistance, highlighting divisions within the judicial system.

Key advocacy groups and Democratic-led states have expressed deep disappointment with the ruling, emphasizing their commitment to continue challenging these mass firings. This legal battle represents the latest clash over federal employment practices in the broader context of Trump's government restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)