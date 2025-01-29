A Fragile Ceasefire and Political Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Visit to the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House on February 4th, marking him as the first foreign leader to do so during Trump's second term. The visit is set against the backdrop of the United States exerting pressure on both Israel and Hamas to sustain a ceasefire that ended a devastating 15-month war in Gaza.

President Trump hinted at the forthcoming meeting in a chat with reporters aboard Air Force One, though he did not disclose specific details. The visit provides Netanyahu, who faces challenges on the home front, an opportunity to showcase the enduring support from Trump. Netanyahu is expected to urge Trump not to delay weapons deliveries, a stance that contrasts with the previous Biden administration's approach.

This ceasefire has allowed over 375,000 Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, with many encountering the ruins of their former homes. Under the ceasefire's initial phase, further negotiations and the exchange of hostages and prisoners continue, underscoring the fragile peace and complex humanitarian efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)