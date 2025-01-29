Zelenskiy Responds to U.S. Aid Suspension Impact
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has directed a comprehensive report to address the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of foreign aid on Ukrainian programmes. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba and other officials will assess which humanitarian initiatives are crucial and need urgent attention.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he has commissioned a detailed report to assess the consequences of the suspension of U.S. foreign aid by President Donald Trump on Ukrainian programmes. The initiative underscores the concern over the disruption in ongoing humanitarian efforts.
Zelenskiy disclosed that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba, alongside other government officials, is tasked with evaluating the potential impact of Trump's directive. The objective is to ensure that aid allocations align with the foreign policy while considering Ukraine's immediate needs.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy highlighted the essential nature of these humanitarian programmes, noting many operate independently of the Ukrainian government and work directly with local communities. Identifying which programmes are most critical will guide immediate action and resource allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- foreign aid
- suspension
- Ukraine
- humanitarian
- programmes
- Kuleba
- government
- impact
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Overnight Drone and Missile Assault on Russian Regions
German Defence Minister in Kyiv: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Political Shifts
Massive Drone Strikes and Missile Threats Escalate Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: A Major Attack on Russia's Infrastructure
Russia Welcomes Trump's Approach Towards Ukraine Conflict