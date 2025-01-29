Caroline Kennedy's Scathing Rejection: A Family Divided Over Health Secretary Nominee

Caroline Kennedy has issued a strong condemnation of her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., opposing his nomination as health secretary by President Donald Trump. In a letter to the US Senate, she labeled him a 'predator' addicted to power, citing his controversial stances on vaccines.

Kennedy shared personal anecdotes to emphasize her concerns. She described an environment of despair and violence during their upbringing and highlighted instances of drug use. She criticized her cousin for discouraging vaccines, accusing him of profiting off legal disputes against pharmaceutical companies.

The letter, shared on social media, underscores a division in the Kennedy family. Caroline Kennedy, once an ambassador, urged senators to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination, contrasting her cousin's actions with the public service legacy of their fathers, both of whom were assassinated.

(With inputs from agencies.)