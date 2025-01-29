The Ukrainian government on Tuesday made significant changes in its defense leadership amid escalating tensions over arms procurement. The Deputy Defense Minister responsible for arms purchases was dismissed following criticisms by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. Umerov argued that the current procurement efforts have failed frontline troops and called for reforms.

The Ministry has pledged to address inefficiencies, a crucial move as the war with Russia enters its fourth year. The dismissal of Dmytro Klimenkov and criticism aimed at the Defence Procurement Agency highlight internal challenges. The agency, created to reduce corruption, was compared to an 'Amazon' by Umerov, stressing the need for discreet operations.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has initiated an investigation into Umerov's actions following public outcry. As the conflict with Russia deepens, President Zelenskiy has stressed the importance of continued Western military support. The G7 has highlighted adherence to governance principles to retain international trust and aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)