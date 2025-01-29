Unveiling the New Face of White House Press Briefings
Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary, made her confident debut by asserting Trump's role as the main messenger. She highlighted Trump's openness to media, contrasting with Biden, and criticized mainstream media for bias while promising more access for conservative outlets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:26 IST
Karoline Leavitt, succeeding as the new White House press secretary, launched her inaugural briefing on Tuesday, declaring President Donald Trump as the administration's principal spokesperson.
Leavitt emphasized the contrast between Trump and former President Biden in media engagement ways, with Trump displaying a robust presence since taking office on January 20.
The briefing room discussions included topics such as foreign affairs and TikTok, where Leavitt accused mainstream media of bias, pledging more access for conservative voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Claims Foreign Policy Success as Global Tensions Persist
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush
Special Counsel Rebuts Joe Biden's Criticism Over Hunter Biden's Legal Cases
A New Era of US Global Strength: Biden Highlights Achievements
Biden's Bold AI Expansion: Boosting Infrastructure for the Future