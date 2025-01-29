Kim Jong Un Urges Nuclear Expansion Amid Global Tensions

In a significant development from North Korea, leader Kim Jong Un has emphasized the need to enhance the country's nuclear arsenal this year. His statements came during a visit to a nuclear material production facility and a nuclear weapons institute, as reported by state media, KCNA, on Wednesday.

This push to bolster nuclear capabilities comes at a time when North Korea is showcasing its military strength, possibly in reaction to former U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the political stage. South Korea observed this might be an effort to capture Trump's attention.

While Pyongyang defends its nuclear program as protection against perceived threats, experts estimate the country has enough fissile material for up to 90 warheads. Meanwhile, former President Trump and his administration appear poised to re-engage in potential nuclear discussions with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)