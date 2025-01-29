Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Urges Nuclear Expansion Amid Global Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for strengthening nuclear forces in 2023, highlighting increased nuclear capabilities amid heightened tensions with the U.S. and its allies. Analysts suggest this may be a move to gain former President Trump's attention, who may pursue denuclearisation talks with North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 05:09 IST
Kim Jong Un Urges Nuclear Expansion Amid Global Tensions
Kim Jong Un

In a significant development from North Korea, leader Kim Jong Un has emphasized the need to enhance the country's nuclear arsenal this year. His statements came during a visit to a nuclear material production facility and a nuclear weapons institute, as reported by state media, KCNA, on Wednesday.

This push to bolster nuclear capabilities comes at a time when North Korea is showcasing its military strength, possibly in reaction to former U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the political stage. South Korea observed this might be an effort to capture Trump's attention.

While Pyongyang defends its nuclear program as protection against perceived threats, experts estimate the country has enough fissile material for up to 90 warheads. Meanwhile, former President Trump and his administration appear poised to re-engage in potential nuclear discussions with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025