Kim Jong Un Urges Nuclear Expansion Amid Global Tensions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for strengthening nuclear forces in 2023, highlighting increased nuclear capabilities amid heightened tensions with the U.S. and its allies. Analysts suggest this may be a move to gain former President Trump's attention, who may pursue denuclearisation talks with North Korea.
In a significant development from North Korea, leader Kim Jong Un has emphasized the need to enhance the country's nuclear arsenal this year. His statements came during a visit to a nuclear material production facility and a nuclear weapons institute, as reported by state media, KCNA, on Wednesday.
This push to bolster nuclear capabilities comes at a time when North Korea is showcasing its military strength, possibly in reaction to former U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the political stage. South Korea observed this might be an effort to capture Trump's attention.
While Pyongyang defends its nuclear program as protection against perceived threats, experts estimate the country has enough fissile material for up to 90 warheads. Meanwhile, former President Trump and his administration appear poised to re-engage in potential nuclear discussions with North Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
