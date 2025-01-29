Left Menu

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a waiver for life-saving humanitarian aid during a 90-day pause in foreign aid, announced by President Trump. This waiver provides exemptions for essential aid such as medicine and food, amidst concerns from the U.N. and lawmakers about the impact of the aid suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 05:41 IST
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken a significant step by granting a waiver allowing life-saving humanitarian aid during a 90-day suspension of foreign aid. This pause, initiated by President Donald Trump to align foreign aid with his 'America First' policy, aims to reassess U.S. contributions globally.

The waiver, revealed in a State Department memo, specifies that crucial humanitarian assistance such as medicine, food, and shelter will continue. However, it does not cover activities involving abortions or gender-related initiatives. This decision follows Rubio's earlier exemption for emergency food aid, reflecting efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact.

Confusion ensued among U.S. lawmakers and international aid organizations after the pause's announcement. The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has urged the U.S. to expand exemptions to support essential humanitarian activities. The U.S., as the largest foreign aid donor, disbursed $72 billion in 2023, highlighting the global significance of this policy review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025