Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken a significant step by granting a waiver allowing life-saving humanitarian aid during a 90-day suspension of foreign aid. This pause, initiated by President Donald Trump to align foreign aid with his 'America First' policy, aims to reassess U.S. contributions globally.

The waiver, revealed in a State Department memo, specifies that crucial humanitarian assistance such as medicine, food, and shelter will continue. However, it does not cover activities involving abortions or gender-related initiatives. This decision follows Rubio's earlier exemption for emergency food aid, reflecting efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact.

Confusion ensued among U.S. lawmakers and international aid organizations after the pause's announcement. The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has urged the U.S. to expand exemptions to support essential humanitarian activities. The U.S., as the largest foreign aid donor, disbursed $72 billion in 2023, highlighting the global significance of this policy review.

(With inputs from agencies.)