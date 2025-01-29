Left Menu

Trump-Backed Victories in Florida Primaries

Trump-endorsed candidates Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine won the Republican primaries to replace former Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, signaling strong conservative holds on these districts. Both candidates will face Democratic opponents in the upcoming general election on April 1.

Trump-endorsed candidates Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine emerged victorious in Florida's Republican primaries, further securing the GOP's hold in the state's conservative districts. Their wins are pivotal as Republicans anticipate maintaining these seats in the imminent general election on April 1, essential for bolstering their thin House majority and advancing Trump's political agenda.

In the 1st District race to replace Matt Gaetz, Jimmy Patronis successfully overcame competition from Joel Rudman, known for his anti-mask mandate stance during COVID-19. Patronis, a Panama City native and longstanding figure in Florida politics, with familial restaurant industry ties, will now contest Democrat Gay Valimont.

For the 6th District, Randy Fine confronted opposition from fellow Republicans, with the district encompassing Daytona Beach and extending south of Jacksonville. Finely linked with Governor Ron DeSantis yet divided over antisemitism issues, Fine will take on Democrat Josh Weil, following Mike Waltz's appointment as Trump's national security adviser.

