Chaos at Maha Kumbh: UP Congress Chief Blames Mismanagement, Demands Compensation
A stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj left several injured. UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai blames state mismanagement and seeks compensation for victims. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath asserts control over the situation, urging devotees to follow guidelines amid massive crowds.
In the wake of a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai has blasted the state government for alleged mismanagement and demanded Rs one crore compensation for the families of the deceased and free medical care for the injured. Rai criticized the state for prioritizing VIP treatment and marketing over devotees' safety.
Rai claimed that invitations were extended without adequate arrangements, resulting in tragic casualties among women, children, and the elderly. In response, UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured residents that the incident was under control and that the injured were being treated. He reported that crowd pressures at key access points led to the injuries, with devotees advised to stay at nearby ghats for safety.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the incident closely, with full support promised by Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Adityanath used social media to urge attendees at the upcoming Mahakumbh to adhere strictly to safety instructions to prevent future incidents.
