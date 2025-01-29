Tahir Hussain Campaigns Under Police Watch
Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, launched his election campaign in Mustafabad while under police custody. The Supreme Court granted him parole to campaign for the Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket, with restrictions. Voting is scheduled for February 5.
Under police custody, former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain launched his election campaign in Mustafabad on Wednesday. This move followed the Supreme Court's decision to grant him six-day custody parole.
Hussain is running on an AIMIM ticket for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. He left Tihar Jail at 6 am and was escorted to his election office on Mustafabad's 25-Foota Road, where he engaged with supporters, amid heavy security presence. However, court orders restrict him from visiting his home in Karawal Nagar, a noted site of the 2020 riots, and from making public statements about his legal troubles.
The Supreme Court granted him parole from January 29 to February 3, allowing a daily 12-hour campaign under police supervision with a fee of Rs 2.47 lakh per day for security. Prominent candidates from major parties contest in Mustafabad; voting begins February 5, with results on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
