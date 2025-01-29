Left Menu

Tahir Hussain Campaigns Under Police Watch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:33 IST
Under police custody, former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain launched his election campaign in Mustafabad on Wednesday. This move followed the Supreme Court's decision to grant him six-day custody parole.

Hussain is running on an AIMIM ticket for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. He left Tihar Jail at 6 am and was escorted to his election office on Mustafabad's 25-Foota Road, where he engaged with supporters, amid heavy security presence. However, court orders restrict him from visiting his home in Karawal Nagar, a noted site of the 2020 riots, and from making public statements about his legal troubles.

The Supreme Court granted him parole from January 29 to February 3, allowing a daily 12-hour campaign under police supervision with a fee of Rs 2.47 lakh per day for security. Prominent candidates from major parties contest in Mustafabad; voting begins February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

