Turkey's Pro-Kurdish Mayors Face Crackdown Amid Terror Charges

In a move indicative of Turkey's stringent approach towards opposition parties, the government has dismissed Sofya Alagas, a pro-Kurdish mayor, due to alleged terrorism links.

The Interior Ministry announced her replacement with a state-appointed official, citing her prior conviction related to the PKK as the reason for these temporary measures.

Many mayors like her have faced similar fates as the government emphasizes national security above all else, even as critics warn of a systematic silencing of dissent in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)