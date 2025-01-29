Left Menu

Turkey's Pro-Kurdish Mayors Face Crackdown Amid Terror Charges

Turkey has removed another pro-Kurdish provincial mayor due to terrorism-related convictions. The Interior Ministry appointed a state official to replace Sofya Alagas, mayor of Siirt, linked to the PKK. This is part of a broader crackdown on opposition by Turkey's government amid ongoing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:05 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a move indicative of Turkey's stringent approach towards opposition parties, the government has dismissed Sofya Alagas, a pro-Kurdish mayor, due to alleged terrorism links.

The Interior Ministry announced her replacement with a state-appointed official, citing her prior conviction related to the PKK as the reason for these temporary measures.

Many mayors like her have faced similar fates as the government emphasizes national security above all else, even as critics warn of a systematic silencing of dissent in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

