Awami League Rises to Challenge Interim Governance in Bangladesh

The Awami League, spearheaded by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has declared a series of protests demanding the resignation of Bangladesh's interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. Citing oppression of the Hindu minority, the party's demands include significant political changes.

The Awami League's protest is the first of its kind since the Hasina administration's downfall on August 5 last year, an aftermath of a notable student-led movement. The party, with many leaders either imprisoned or underground, will commence protests starting February 1, emphasizing a strategic campaign of strikes and demonstrations across the nation.

A schedule revealed by the Awami League indicates nationwide marches on February 6 and rallies on February 10, followed by a broad blockade on February 16 and a dawn-to-dusk strike on February 18. The party also denounces ongoing legal cases against Hasina and other members as 'farcical'.

(With inputs from agencies.)