Left Menu

Awami League Rises to Challenge Interim Governance in Bangladesh

The Awami League, led by ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, plans nationwide protests against the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, due to alleged oppression of minorities. The movement seeks the resignation of the current regime and dismissal of charges against its leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:06 IST
Awami League Rises to Challenge Interim Governance in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Awami League, spearheaded by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has declared a series of protests demanding the resignation of Bangladesh's interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. Citing oppression of the Hindu minority, the party's demands include significant political changes.

The Awami League's protest is the first of its kind since the Hasina administration's downfall on August 5 last year, an aftermath of a notable student-led movement. The party, with many leaders either imprisoned or underground, will commence protests starting February 1, emphasizing a strategic campaign of strikes and demonstrations across the nation.

A schedule revealed by the Awami League indicates nationwide marches on February 6 and rallies on February 10, followed by a broad blockade on February 16 and a dawn-to-dusk strike on February 18. The party also denounces ongoing legal cases against Hasina and other members as 'farcical'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025