Left Menu

BJP's Blooming Confidence: Chaudhary Targets Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary expresses confidence in BJP's win in Delhi elections, accusing AAP's Kejriwal of insulting Purvanchal residents. Chaudhary criticizes Kejriwal's liquor policies. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit attacks Kejriwal over corruption claims, urging Election Commission and central government to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:29 IST
BJP's Blooming Confidence: Chaudhary Targets Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday expressed his confidence in a Bharatiya Janata Party victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. Highlighting the party's symbol, he claimed that the lotus would blossom in the capital city.

Chaudhary accused AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of 'insulting' residents from Purvanchal, labeling them as 'fake.' He criticized Kejriwal's alleged provision of liquor, asserting that the public will reject such measures. The assembly elections involve 699 candidates vying for 70 seats, with results expected on February 8.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal, alleging false claims and corruption. Dikshit urged the Election Commission to act on Kejriwal's accusations against another government. He further challenged the central government to address corruption in the liquor policy, suggesting a proper investigation could have Kejriwal incarcerated for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025