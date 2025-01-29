BJP's Blooming Confidence: Chaudhary Targets Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday expressed his confidence in a Bharatiya Janata Party victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. Highlighting the party's symbol, he claimed that the lotus would blossom in the capital city.

Chaudhary accused AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of 'insulting' residents from Purvanchal, labeling them as 'fake.' He criticized Kejriwal's alleged provision of liquor, asserting that the public will reject such measures. The assembly elections involve 699 candidates vying for 70 seats, with results expected on February 8.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal, alleging false claims and corruption. Dikshit urged the Election Commission to act on Kejriwal's accusations against another government. He further challenged the central government to address corruption in the liquor policy, suggesting a proper investigation could have Kejriwal incarcerated for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)