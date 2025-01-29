Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Tighten Grip Amidst International Condemnation
M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, have strengthened their hold over Goma, escalating the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The capture of the city's airport threatens aid delivery, prompting international condemnation and calls for a ceasefire. Overwhelmed hospitals struggle as bodies lie in streets amidst sporadic gunfire.
In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan forces, have fortified their control over Goma, the region's largest city. Residents reported eerie calm punctuated by sporadic gunfire, whilst the capture of the international airport raises dire humanitarian concerns.
The relentless advance since Monday has overwhelmed hospitals and left bodies strewn across the city, as M23 fighters continue their march, drawing rapid international condemnation. The United States has urged the United Nations Security Council to act, while engaging in diplomatic talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, urging de-escalation and ceasefire.
Meanwhile, tensions simmer as accusations about cross-border militias and Rwandan military presence fuel resentment, with historic grievances resurfacing. Protests in Kinshasa have denounced foreign involvement, while the humanitarian crisis deepens, straining Goma's medical infrastructure and leaving many casualties unattended amidst ongoing violence.
