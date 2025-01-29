Fed's Steady Hand Amid Trump's Policy Storm: Economic Uncertainty Reigns

The Federal Reserve is opting for a cautious approach by keeping interest rates steady, amid ongoing economic uncertainty influenced by President Trump’s policy decisions. Analysts suggest that this cautious stance comes as the Fed awaits further clarity on inflation and employment metrics.

Since taking office, President Trump has signed multiple executive orders, including a halt on some federal spending, prompting concerns about potential fiscal shocks. His actions, particularly around trade and immigration, are seen by economists as potentially aggravating inflation.

Despite market expectations of future rate cuts, significant uncertainty remains as the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell navigate these challenging economic waters. Investors will be closely observing for any policy shifts as new data emerges and Trump's economic plans unfold.

