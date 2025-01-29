Left Menu

Yamuna Poison Controversy: Political Accusations Fly Amidst Delhi Elections

Haryana Minister Vipul Goel announced legal action against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over claims of toxic water from Yamuna. Kejriwal's remarks intended to panic voters ahead of Delhi elections. Haryana officials counter allegations, ensuring water purity. Political tensions rise with accusations from both BJP and AAP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:03 IST
Yamuna Poison Controversy: Political Accusations Fly Amidst Delhi Elections
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel announced that the state plans to file a legal case against Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's claim that poison is being mixed into the Yamuna River water was labeled as an irresponsible statement meant to incite panic among citizens.

The Haryana government aims to proceed with legal action under the Disaster Management Act, targeting statements that could create unnecessary alarm. Goel criticized Kejriwal for his allegations, insisting that comprehensive checks confirm the water supplied to Delhi is safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chimed in, accusing AAP leaders of fear-mongering as Delhi elections approach. The conflict underscores tensions between BJP-led Haryana and AAP's Delhi government, amidst intensified political maneuvering before the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025