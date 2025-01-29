Yamuna Poison Controversy: Political Accusations Fly Amidst Delhi Elections

In a heated political exchange, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel announced that the state plans to file a legal case against Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's claim that poison is being mixed into the Yamuna River water was labeled as an irresponsible statement meant to incite panic among citizens.

The Haryana government aims to proceed with legal action under the Disaster Management Act, targeting statements that could create unnecessary alarm. Goel criticized Kejriwal for his allegations, insisting that comprehensive checks confirm the water supplied to Delhi is safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chimed in, accusing AAP leaders of fear-mongering as Delhi elections approach. The conflict underscores tensions between BJP-led Haryana and AAP's Delhi government, amidst intensified political maneuvering before the polls.

