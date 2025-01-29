Left Menu

Pawan Khera Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi Government's Excise Policy Controversy

Congress leader Pawan Khera has challenged AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to a debate following a CAG report highlighting a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore in Delhi's excise policy. Khera criticized Kejriwal's silence on the matter, questioning his integrity ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:05 IST
Pawan Khera Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi Government's Excise Policy Controversy
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, daring him to a public debate concerning revelations from the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. The reports unveiled a staggering revenue shortfall of Rs 2,026 crore attributed to irregularities in the excise policy governed by the Delhi administration.

A breakdown of the losses unveiled by the CAG report pins Rs 890 crore to the state's hesitation in re-tendering surrendered licenses before the policy's conclusion, while Rs 941 crore was lost due to exemptions afforded to zonal licenses. Khera openly questioned Kejriwal's stance on the matter, arguing, "Has Arvind Kejriwal read out the CAG report? He was once seen brandishing such reports against us, yet remains silent on accusations aimed at him. A debate will expose his so-called transparency," he remarked.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5 with the vote count on February 8, add a political zest to the face-off as Khera seeks to reclaim Congress's dwindled influence. Once a dominant force with 15 years of governance in Delhi, the Congress has found itself winless in the last two cycles, overshadowed by AAP's overwhelming victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

