Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A deadly stampede occurred at Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India, resulting in nearly 40 deaths, as millions gathered for a holy dip in sacred river waters. The chaos was triggered by surging crowds, inadequate crowd management, and alleged mismanagement by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India on Wednesday claimed dozens of lives, as millions gathered for a holy dip on the festival's most auspicious day. While authorities have yet to confirm casualty numbers, police sources reported nearly 40 bodies at the morgue.

Amidst surging crowds, festival-goers were trapped in chaotic scenes, leading to suffocation and trampling. Distraught relatives queued to identify loved ones, with some blaming inadequate police arrangements. Eyewitness accounts describe people collapsing and being overrun in the frantic surge towards the sacred water's edge.

As the event drew 400 million attendees, officials faced criticism over alleged mismanagement and VIP culture, with severe traffic congestion exacerbating the situation. The tragedy echoes a similar incident from 2013 when a stampede claimed at least 36 lives. Authorities continue to manage the aftermath while offering condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025