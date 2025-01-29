Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India on Wednesday claimed dozens of lives, as millions gathered for a holy dip on the festival's most auspicious day. While authorities have yet to confirm casualty numbers, police sources reported nearly 40 bodies at the morgue.

Amidst surging crowds, festival-goers were trapped in chaotic scenes, leading to suffocation and trampling. Distraught relatives queued to identify loved ones, with some blaming inadequate police arrangements. Eyewitness accounts describe people collapsing and being overrun in the frantic surge towards the sacred water's edge.

As the event drew 400 million attendees, officials faced criticism over alleged mismanagement and VIP culture, with severe traffic congestion exacerbating the situation. The tragedy echoes a similar incident from 2013 when a stampede claimed at least 36 lives. Authorities continue to manage the aftermath while offering condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)