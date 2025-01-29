Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives
A deadly stampede occurred at Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India, resulting in nearly 40 deaths, as millions gathered for a holy dip in sacred river waters. The chaos was triggered by surging crowds, inadequate crowd management, and alleged mismanagement by authorities.
A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India on Wednesday claimed dozens of lives, as millions gathered for a holy dip on the festival's most auspicious day. While authorities have yet to confirm casualty numbers, police sources reported nearly 40 bodies at the morgue.
Amidst surging crowds, festival-goers were trapped in chaotic scenes, leading to suffocation and trampling. Distraught relatives queued to identify loved ones, with some blaming inadequate police arrangements. Eyewitness accounts describe people collapsing and being overrun in the frantic surge towards the sacred water's edge.
As the event drew 400 million attendees, officials faced criticism over alleged mismanagement and VIP culture, with severe traffic congestion exacerbating the situation. The tragedy echoes a similar incident from 2013 when a stampede claimed at least 36 lives. Authorities continue to manage the aftermath while offering condolences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj
Millions Flock to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan
Spiritual Symphony: Captivating Energy at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh
Prayagraj Schools Close for Maha Kumbh's First 'Shahi Snan'
Global Delegation Embarks on Spiritual Journey at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam