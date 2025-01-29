Trump's Bold Moves: The Headlines That Shook America

In a week of whirlwind decisions, President Donald Trump has made headlines with a series of impactful moves. Among them is his suggestion, echoed by SpaceX's Elon Musk, to hasten the return of NASA astronauts, diverging from the scheduled plan for a March return.

Controversies arise as Trump's appointee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., faces the Senate regarding polarizing views on vaccines and abortion. Meanwhile, the President has ordered the cessation of federal support for transgender healthcare for minors, an order likely to face legal hurdles.

Further adding to the turbulence is Trump's blocked attempt at freezing federal aid, while nationwide reactions to these early executive decisions remain mixed according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)