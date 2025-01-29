Left Menu

Haryana CM Counters Kejriwal’s 'Poisoned Water' Allegations with Proof

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's claims of contaminated Yamuna water being sent to Delhi. Saini, visiting the riverbank, accused Kejriwal of inciting fear for political gain ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing the samples showed no poison.

29-01-2025
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a dramatic rebuttal, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took to the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village on Wednesday, consuming a sip of the river water to refute claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal had accused the Haryana government of 'poisoning' the water supply to Delhi, allegedly endangering the lives of its residents.

Labeling Kejriwal's statements as 'unfortunate,' Saini asserted that these remarks were aimed at 'creating fear in the minds of people' for political mileage. He defended the state's actions, indicating, 'Today, I stand here by the Yamuna and drank its water, dispelling the baseless accusations of the BJP government poisoning it.' He suggested Kejriwal's words were exaggerated, even implying mass genocide.

Saini reported that water samples taken by the water resource authority showed no traces of poison, accusing Kejriwal of deceit. The controversy stems from Kejriwal's Monday allegations that Haryana's tampered water could have caused a major health crisis in Delhi. These accusations have stirred tensions with the BJP as the Delhi Assembly elections approach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the controversy, criticizing Kejriwal's remarks as an insult not only to Haryana but to all Indians. He condemned the desperate political tactics, predicting electoral consequences for those perpetuating fear. With voting set for February 5, 2025, and 699 candidates vying for 70 seats, the political stakes in Delhi are high, with the Congress facing challenges against AAP's stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

