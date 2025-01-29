Rahul Gandhi's Blistering Attack on Kejriwal: A Political Face-Off

In a fiery election rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed a scathing critique of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he opposes reservations and marginalized communities. Gandhi accused Kejriwal of failing to deliver on promises, citing corruption and unclean politics during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister.

Gandhi reaffirmed Congress's commitment to a caste census and breaking the 50% reservation cap. He portrayed both Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as opponents of social equity, targeting their governance records. Allegations included Kejriwal's extravagance and corruption scandals in Delhi.

The Congress leader criticized media coverage, accusing it of prioritizing sensationalism over critical issues, and claimed both Modi and Kejriwal governments fail to offer employment opportunities. Despite attacks, AAP and Congress remain part of the INDIA bloc, contesting upcoming polls separately.

(With inputs from agencies.)