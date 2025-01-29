Rahul Gandhi's Blistering Attack on Kejriwal: A Political Face-Off
Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce criticism of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being against reservations and marginalized communities. At an election rally, he attacked Kejriwal over corruption and unkept promises, asserting that Congress will conduct a caste census and exceed reservation limits if elected.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery election rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed a scathing critique of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he opposes reservations and marginalized communities. Gandhi accused Kejriwal of failing to deliver on promises, citing corruption and unclean politics during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister.
Gandhi reaffirmed Congress's commitment to a caste census and breaking the 50% reservation cap. He portrayed both Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as opponents of social equity, targeting their governance records. Allegations included Kejriwal's extravagance and corruption scandals in Delhi.
The Congress leader criticized media coverage, accusing it of prioritizing sensationalism over critical issues, and claimed both Modi and Kejriwal governments fail to offer employment opportunities. Despite attacks, AAP and Congress remain part of the INDIA bloc, contesting upcoming polls separately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
LJP (Ram Vilas) Set to Contest Delhi Assembly Polls, Targets Strategic Seats
AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
I appeal to people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they distribute money or goods: Kejriwal.
Efforts underway to reduce distance between hearts of people of J-K and Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at rally in Akhnoor.
BJP distributing money, gold chains, blankets and sarees to buy votes ahead of Delhi polls: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.