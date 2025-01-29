Chandrakant Khaire's Unwavering Loyalty Amid Political Offers

Chandrakant Khaire, a senior leader of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, has emphatically voiced his support for the party to contest upcoming local body elections independently, without forming alliances in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Despite receiving offers from ruling parties to defect, Khaire has reiterated his commitment to the Shiv Sena UBT faction, driven by loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray. He believes that not aligning with other political entities could improve the party's electoral prospects. Khaire also emphasized the ethical issues associated with the ruling coalition's tactics of poaching opposition workers.

Moreover, Khaire has dismissed rumors of a possible coalition between Uddhav Thackeray and the BJP as mere speculation. He insists that any such talk in the media is unfounded, underscoring his dedication to the core values of his political allegiance.

