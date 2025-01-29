EU CO2 Reduction Goals: A Call for Fairness
The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized the need for fairness and flexibility in applying CO2 reduction targets on automakers. Companies that have already invested should be recognized, as these targets are part of a larger environmental strategy set for 2025.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged for fairness in the implementation of CO2 emission reduction targets for automakers by 2025. Speaking on Wednesday, von der Leyen highlighted the necessity of considering the investments already made by companies.
She stated that a balance of fairness, flexibility, and pragmatism is essential to tackling the complex issue of reducing carbon emissions in the automotive sector. While some companies have successfully met the goals, others still require adaptability.
Von der Leyen emphasized viewing the emission reduction targets as part of a comprehensive package rather than in isolation, signifying a broader strategy to address environmental concerns within the European Union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
