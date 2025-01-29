Left Menu

EU CO2 Reduction Goals: A Call for Fairness

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized the need for fairness and flexibility in applying CO2 reduction targets on automakers. Companies that have already invested should be recognized, as these targets are part of a larger environmental strategy set for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:17 IST
EU CO2 Reduction Goals: A Call for Fairness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged for fairness in the implementation of CO2 emission reduction targets for automakers by 2025. Speaking on Wednesday, von der Leyen highlighted the necessity of considering the investments already made by companies.

She stated that a balance of fairness, flexibility, and pragmatism is essential to tackling the complex issue of reducing carbon emissions in the automotive sector. While some companies have successfully met the goals, others still require adaptability.

Von der Leyen emphasized viewing the emission reduction targets as part of a comprehensive package rather than in isolation, signifying a broader strategy to address environmental concerns within the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025