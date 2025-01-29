Tahir Hussain's Political Comeback Amidst Legal Turmoil

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, has re-entered the political arena by launching his campaign in Mustafabad ahead of the February 5 assembly elections. Hussain, contesting on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket, began his campaign after being granted a six-day custody parole by the Supreme Court.

With a group of supporters and escorted by armed security personnel, Hussain canvassed door-to-door, urging the people of Mustafabad to support his quest for freedom through their votes. Despite restrictions preventing him from visiting his Karawal Nagar home, Hussain engaged with the local electorate, emphasizing the symbolic weight of his tears in his appeals.

The legal constraints of his parole, allowing him to campaign daily under police supervision, underscore the contentious nature of his candidacy. As Mustafabad prepares for the polls, major political players like BJP, AAP, and Congress have also fielded strong contenders, setting the stage for a competitive electoral showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)