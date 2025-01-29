Political Tensions and Banking Challenges: Maharashtra's Crisis Dialogues

In a significant meeting on Wednesday, Maharashtra's BJP leader and minister, Pankaja Munde, engaged in dialogue with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar regarding the challenges faced by the cooperative banks in Beed and Nashik districts.

This intense discussion unfolded as pressure escalated on the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the resignation of minister Dhananjay Munde, who is embroiled in controversy following the murder of a district sarpanch.

Pawar assured stakeholders of a thorough examination of the banks' operations, discussing potential measures to tackle existing issues, amid arrests linked to the tragic event in Beed.

(With inputs from agencies.)