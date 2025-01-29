Left Menu

Political Tensions and Banking Challenges: Maharashtra's Crisis Dialogues

Maharashtra's BJP leader Pankaja Munde met with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss the troubled cooperative banks in Beed and Nashik. This meeting occurred amid rising demands for Dhananjay Munde's resignation following a sarpanch's murder linked to an extortion case. Ajit Pawar reviewed the banks' operations and discussed solutions.

In a significant meeting on Wednesday, Maharashtra's BJP leader and minister, Pankaja Munde, engaged in dialogue with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar regarding the challenges faced by the cooperative banks in Beed and Nashik districts.

This intense discussion unfolded as pressure escalated on the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the resignation of minister Dhananjay Munde, who is embroiled in controversy following the murder of a district sarpanch.

Pawar assured stakeholders of a thorough examination of the banks' operations, discussing potential measures to tackle existing issues, amid arrests linked to the tragic event in Beed.

