Unmasking Spamouflage: China's Digital Deception Tactics

Spamouflage, a social media campaign linked to the Chinese state, has called for the overthrow of a foreign government, alleging improper flood relief efforts in Spain. The campaign impersonated the human rights group Safeguard Defenders, criticizing Spain's leadership amidst its flood crisis and targeting multiple nations since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Graphika, a New York-based online analysis firm, has exposed a Chinese social media operation known as Spamouflage, which is stirring political discontent in Western nations. The campaign has called for the toppling of a foreign government by impersonating protesters critical of Spain's flood relief efforts, resulting in 224 casualties this October.

Spamouflage, allegedly linked to the Chinese government, operated under the disguise of human rights group Safeguard Defenders, launching online calls demanding the Spanish government's overthrow. The campaign has also targeted several other countries, masquerading as U.S. voters and even Canadian Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Spamouflage operation used social media accounts to distribute videos and images criticizing Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of the flood crisis. Despite the Chinese embassy's claims of non-interference, the campaign has consistently targeted Safeguard Defenders after their 2022 report on secret Chinese police stations in the EU. Graphika expressed strong confidence in identifying these deceptive accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

