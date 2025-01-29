Sardinia's Renewable Energy Standoff with Italian Government

The conflict between the Italian central government and Sardinia over renewable energy projects has reached the constitutional court. The national cabinet appealed against a regional law in Sardinia that imposes strict limitations on green projects, arguing it clashes with national and European regulations.

Showing resistance similar to Galicia, Sardinia's law introduces buffer zones that render nearly all of the island unsuitable for renewable initiatives, according to Legambiente. The regional president, Alessandra Todde, is prepared to defend the law, which aims to protect local landscapes from unscrupulous developers.

These controversial regulations could set a precedent, as critics argue they could hinder not only new projects but also existing ones. The debate underscores the delicate balance between environmental preservation and the advancement of renewable energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)