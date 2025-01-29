Rivers of Controversy: Political Clash Over Yamuna Water

In a heated pre-election clash, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a bold step by sipping water from the Yamuna River to counter claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contamination. Speaking from the riverbank, Saini criticized AAP's accusations that Haryana is polluting the river as politically motivated.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, had alleged that the BJP government in Haryana was mixing industrial waste into the river's waters, endangering lives in the national capital. With days left till the Delhi assembly polls, this claim sparked a war of words, with Saini demanding an apology for what he called a "false statement."

In a series of posts on social media, Saini denounced the claims as baseless and politically driven, while Kejriwal asserted that the alleged pollution was part of a broader strategy to affect Delhi's water supply. The exchange has further intensified the political tensions ahead of the February elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)