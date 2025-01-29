Left Menu

Rivers of Controversy: Political Clash Over Yamuna Water

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Haryana is deliberately contaminating the Yamuna River with industrial waste. Saini accused AAP of spreading fear and misinformation ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, emphasizing that the water meets quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:04 IST
Rivers of Controversy: Political Clash Over Yamuna Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated pre-election clash, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a bold step by sipping water from the Yamuna River to counter claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contamination. Speaking from the riverbank, Saini criticized AAP's accusations that Haryana is polluting the river as politically motivated.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, had alleged that the BJP government in Haryana was mixing industrial waste into the river's waters, endangering lives in the national capital. With days left till the Delhi assembly polls, this claim sparked a war of words, with Saini demanding an apology for what he called a "false statement."

In a series of posts on social media, Saini denounced the claims as baseless and politically driven, while Kejriwal asserted that the alleged pollution was part of a broader strategy to affect Delhi's water supply. The exchange has further intensified the political tensions ahead of the February elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025