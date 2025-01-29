Rivers of Controversy: Political Clash Over Yamuna Water
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Haryana is deliberately contaminating the Yamuna River with industrial waste. Saini accused AAP of spreading fear and misinformation ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, emphasizing that the water meets quality standards.
- Country:
- India
In a heated pre-election clash, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a bold step by sipping water from the Yamuna River to counter claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contamination. Speaking from the riverbank, Saini criticized AAP's accusations that Haryana is polluting the river as politically motivated.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, had alleged that the BJP government in Haryana was mixing industrial waste into the river's waters, endangering lives in the national capital. With days left till the Delhi assembly polls, this claim sparked a war of words, with Saini demanding an apology for what he called a "false statement."
In a series of posts on social media, Saini denounced the claims as baseless and politically driven, while Kejriwal asserted that the alleged pollution was part of a broader strategy to affect Delhi's water supply. The exchange has further intensified the political tensions ahead of the February elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamuna
- Haryana
- Delhi
- water pollution
- AAP
- BJP
- politics
- elections
- accusations
- river
ALSO READ
I appeal to people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they distribute money or goods: Kejriwal.
AAP Criticizes BJP's Silence on CM Candidate
BJP distributing money, gold chains, blankets and sarees to buy votes ahead of Delhi polls: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Health Services Standoff