Showdown in Chandigarh: AAP-Congress vs. BJP in Mayoral Poll
The Chandigarh mayoral poll is set for a tight contest between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance. All preparations are in place for the elections, which will take place with a secret ballot. AAP's Prem Lata and BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla are key contenders for the mayor's post.
The highly anticipated Chandigarh mayoral election is gearing up for a significant showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP-Congress alliance. Officials have ensured that all arrangements for the Thursday poll are in place, ready to accommodate the political action.
The elections, held in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's assembly hall, will determine the new mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor. The AAP-Congress alliance has strategized its candidates, fielding Prem Lata for mayor under AAP and Jasbir Singh Bunty and Taruna Mehta for senior and deputy mayor positions, respectively, under Congress.
This year's contest also features independent oversight, with Justice (retd) Jaishree Thakur monitoring proceedings after concerns arose from a previous election dispute. The voting will proceed via a secret ballot, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives to ensure transparency and fairness.
