Left Menu

Shifting Powers: Mark Milley's Security Clearance Revoked

New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has revoked the personal security and clearance of former general Mark Milley. Milley, a former critic of Trump, faces an inquiry and potential demotion. The moves underscore the chain of command's importance as Trump implements conservative military reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:38 IST
Shifting Powers: Mark Milley's Security Clearance Revoked
Mark Milley

Newly appointed U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken decisive action by revoking the personal security detail and security clearance of retired Army General Mark Milley. Milley, often critical of former President Donald Trump, now faces an inquiry by the Pentagon inspector general that may lead to a demotion in rank.

Hegseth's actions signal a strong message to the Pentagon's top brass, emphasizing the importance of the chain of command as President Trump implements conservative military reforms. Among Milley's criticisms, he was quoted as describing Trump as 'fascist to the core' in a widely-discussed book by journalist Bob Woodward.

The revocation of Milley's security clearance comes amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to reshape the military, including banning transgender service members and reinstating troops removed for refusing COVID-19 vaccines. These developments are seen as key in reinforcing accountability and conformity within the Defense Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025