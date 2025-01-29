Shifting Powers: Mark Milley's Security Clearance Revoked

Newly appointed U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken decisive action by revoking the personal security detail and security clearance of retired Army General Mark Milley. Milley, often critical of former President Donald Trump, now faces an inquiry by the Pentagon inspector general that may lead to a demotion in rank.

Hegseth's actions signal a strong message to the Pentagon's top brass, emphasizing the importance of the chain of command as President Trump implements conservative military reforms. Among Milley's criticisms, he was quoted as describing Trump as 'fascist to the core' in a widely-discussed book by journalist Bob Woodward.

The revocation of Milley's security clearance comes amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to reshape the military, including banning transgender service members and reinstating troops removed for refusing COVID-19 vaccines. These developments are seen as key in reinforcing accountability and conformity within the Defense Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)