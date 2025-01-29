Left Menu

Kejriwal Defends Poisoned Water Allegations Against BJP

Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the AAP, responded to the Election Commission over his accusations against BJP concerning the toxicity of Yamuna water supplied to Delhi. Kejriwal argued his statements aimed to fulfill a public duty by highlighting pollution concerns, facing backlash from political rivals who dispute his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:55 IST
Kejriwal Defends Poisoned Water Allegations Against BJP
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener, has addressed the Election Commission of India (ECI) concerning his recent allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kejriwal had accused the BJP government in Haryana of contaminating the Yamuna water, vital for Delhi's supply. He emphasized that his comments were an attempt to fulfill an essential public duty.

In his defense, Kejriwal insisted that his statements aimed to bring attention to the significant pollution and high toxicity levels in raw water sourced from Haryana, posing a direct health risk. Despite the Delhi Jal Board's CEO countering his assertions as inaccurate, Kejriwal used the CEO's own data on ammonia levels to support his claims.

Kejriwal warned against treating his warnings as crimes, suggesting it would create a harmful precedent by stifling governmental accountability. Asserting the health risks associated with ammonia contamination, he underscored the necessity of his allegations. Meanwhile, the ECI has sought concrete evidence from Kejriwal, acting upon complaints from BJP and Congress about his accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

