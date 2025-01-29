Left Menu

Political Waves: CM Dhami Criticizes Kejriwal Amidst Delhi Polls

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lambasts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal during Delhi poll campaigns, countering allegations of Haryana poisoning Yamuna waters. Dhami claims Kejriwal's decade-long unfulfilled pledge to clean Yamuna. Haryana Minister Anil Vij echoes criticism, accusing Kejriwal of external blame-shifting for Delhi's woes.

29-01-2025
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scathing attack on AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal while campaigning for BJP candidates in Delhi. Dhami dismissed allegations made by Kejriwal, accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of contaminating the Yamuna waters being supplied to the national capital.

Speaking in support of BJP candidate Ramesh Vidhuri in Kalkaji, Dhami noted, "When the Yamuna flows from Uttarakhand, the water is clean and pure. However, it becomes polluted on reaching Delhi, and Kejriwal's administration is to blame." He questioned Kejriwal's unfulfilled promises over the past decade regarding the Yamuna's cleanliness.

In alignment with Dhami's stance, Haryana Minister Anil Vij also criticized Kejriwal. Vij stated, "Instead of addressing internal issues, Kejriwal searches for external scapegoats. He used to blame Haryana and Punjab for Delhi's air and water troubles but remains unsuccessful in resolving them."

The upcoming Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for February 5, see a heated contest with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats. AAP, which previously secured a sweeping victory, faces headwinds from both BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

