Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: A Debt Legacy Tug-of-War

A political dispute unfolds as Congress and BJP argue over which party is responsible for Himachal Pradesh's financial liabilities. The BJP blames Congress for starting the debt trend, while Congress accuses BJP of exacerbating it. Both parties sling accusations of fiscal mismanagement under their rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:13 IST
Himachal Pradesh: A Debt Legacy Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • India

A heated exchange has erupted between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over who is responsible for the mounting liabilities in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP claims the debt originated during the tenure of Congress chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Rajesh Dharmani, a Congress minister, accused the current administration of amassing loans exceeding Rs 30,080 crore, asserting that 63% of this sum serviced debts left by the preceding BJP government. In retort, Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Vinod Kumar labeled these claims as false.

Kumar argues that the first significant borrowing was by Congress under Virbhadra Singh, whereas BJP Chief Minister Shanta Kumar achieved a debt-free administration. Conversely, subsequent BJP governments and the current Congress government have inflated the state's debt, each citing different reasons for their borrowing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025