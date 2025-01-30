Left Menu

Trump Administration Freezes $1.7 Billion in Foreign Payments to Curb Waste

The U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, has announced a temporary freeze on $1.7 billion in discretionary spending to foreign entities. This pause aims to provide the government an opportunity to identify and address fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive financial practices.

Updated: 30-01-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 01:00 IST
  • United States

In a significant move to combat financial misuse, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on certain discretionary spending.

This fiscal freeze, as declared by the administration, affects $1.7 billion in financial transactions to foreign organizations.

The government intends to utilize this pause to identify and eliminate instances of fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive spending practices, ensuring taxpayer money is utilized effectively.

