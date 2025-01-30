Left Menu

USAID Under Fire: Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Sparks Controversy

Hundreds of USAID contractors face furloughs and job losses after U.S. PresidentTrump's foreign aid freeze, even as a waiver allows limited humanitarian support.Trump's policy aims to align aid with an 'America First' agenda, resulting in fears ofa leadership vacuum and disrupted global aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 03:15 IST


Hundreds of internal contractors at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) face job losses after President Donald Trump initiated a sweeping freeze on U.S. foreign aid. This move has put many on unpaid leave, despite a waiver issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio for 'life-saving humanitarian assistance.'

The aid suspension has created uncertainty among global health and humanitarian organizations about which programs are affected. The administration argues the 90-day review ensures U.S. foreign aid aligns with Trump's 'America First' policy, aiming to prevent taxpayer money wastage.

The U.S. is the largest global aid donor, allocating $72 billion in 2023 for diverse programs. The pause halted efforts like contraceptive services in Gaza and clean energy initiatives for women in Fiji. Concerns arise over potential silencing of dissent and a leadership gap at USAID.

(With inputs from agencies.)

