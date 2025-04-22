Trump Administration Overhauls State Department for 'America First' Agenda

In a major restructuring effort, the Trump administration is set to overhaul the State Department by eliminating offices deemed redundant and discontinuing programs misaligned with U.S. interests, announced Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.

According to Rubio, these changes are part of President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda, aiming to empower the department and consolidate region-specific functions for increased functionality. The reorganization will see the removal of non-essential programs and the appointment of a new Coordinator for Foreign Assistance and Humanitarian Affairs, following criticism of the department's excessive growth and inefficiencies.

Rubio's statement comes in the wake of President Trump's February directive for a Foreign Service revamp to ensure alignment with his foreign policy goals. While the announcement did not specify consulate closures, officials had indicated potential shutdowns of nearly a dozen consulates earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)