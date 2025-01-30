Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Defense Secretary Hegseth Strips Milley of Security Clearance

New U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has revoked the security clearance and personal security detail of retired Army General Mark Milley due to criticisms against former President Trump. The Pentagon's decision aims to reinforce the chain of command amid increasing scrutiny and policy changes.

In a bold move, newly appointed U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stripped retired Army General Mark Milley of his security clearance and personal security detail. Milley, who previously served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, became a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, particularly after his retirement in 2023.

The decision sparks significant controversy as it comes alongside the Pentagon's efforts to align with Trump's policies, including measures to ban transgender individuals from military service and reinstate troops who refused to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Hegseth's actions underscore the emphasis on maintaining the integrity of the military chain of command.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who express concerns over the safety of Milley and his family. The debate intensifies amid allegations of political persecution and calls for accountability within the Pentagon, setting the stage for further political clash.

