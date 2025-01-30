Japan-U.S. Leaders Aim to Strengthen Alliance in Upcoming Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, Japan and the United States are finalizing plans for a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump. The anticipated discussions, scheduled for February 7 in Washington, will center on strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and economic matters, according to insiders cited by the Asahi newspaper.

Prime Minister Ishiba is reportedly keen on building a personal relationship with President Trump while also seeking to deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance. However, the Japanese foreign ministry has indicated that while discussions are underway, no specific timing has been settled for the leaders' meeting.

A pivotal point on Ishiba's agenda is to discuss job creation in the United States by Japanese companies, alongside an increase in Japan's defense budget—a topic expected to be addressed during his upcoming talks with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)