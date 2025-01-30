Controversial Firing of USDA Inspector General Sparks Outcry

The Trump administration's abrupt firing of USDA Inspector General Phyllis Fong has stirred controversy, with security agents escorting her from the office as she refused to comply with the dismissal. Fong, who challenged the legitimacy of the firing, is a 22-year veteran known for her integrity and commitment to federal oversight.

The independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency has contested the legality of the termination, stating it did not meet legal requirements. This action is viewed as part of what critics have called a 'Friday-night purge,' involving the dismissal of 17 federal watchdogs.

The White House defended the move, aiming for new appointees who align with its policies. However, the uproar continues, with concerns over the administration's impact on critical investigations and the oversight of significant issues like food safety, animal welfare, and ongoing investigations into Elon Musk's Neuralink project.

(With inputs from agencies.)