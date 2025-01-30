Left Menu

Tragic Collision over the Potomac

A plane collided with a military helicopter, crashing into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident and is closely monitoring the situation, promising to provide updates as they become available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:25 IST
  • United States

A devastating accident occurred in Washington, D.C., when a plane collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River. The incident has prompted swift attention from U.S. authorities.

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he has been briefed on the accident. He has assured the public that he is tracking the situation closely and will release further details as they develop.

The collision has raised concerns about air safety in the area, and federal agencies are reportedly conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the factors leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

