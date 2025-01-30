Tragic Collision over the Potomac

A devastating accident occurred in Washington, D.C., when a plane collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River. The incident has prompted swift attention from U.S. authorities.

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he has been briefed on the accident. He has assured the public that he is tracking the situation closely and will release further details as they develop.

The collision has raised concerns about air safety in the area, and federal agencies are reportedly conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the factors leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)