Tragedy Strikes: Teen Dies in Tractor-Trolley Accident Near UP Border
A tragic accident occurred when a tractor-trolley overturned after being hit by a truck near the Uttar Pradesh border, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl and injuries to over two dozen people. The victims from Madhya Pradesh were returning from a pilgrimage when the collision happened.
- Country:
- India
A fatal road accident claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left over two dozen injured when a tractor-trolley was struck by a truck near the Uttar Pradesh border, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident unfolded on the Jhansi-Lalitpur highway in Chakarpur, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, involving residents from Datia district who were returning from a pilgrimage to the Karila Mata temple, as stated by Niwari Circle Officer Manmohan Baghel.
The mishap occurred as they journeyed to other significant temples, when a container truck collided with their tractor-trolley. Prompt response by police teams from Niwari and Babina facilitated the injured's transfer to Jhansi Medical College. The deceased, Swati Kushwaha, was identified post-incident, with ongoing searches for the rogue truck.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash Over Real Estate Debacle in Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ninth Tiger Haven: Madhav Tiger Reserve
Uttar Pradesh’s Tribute to Ambedkar: An Ode to Heritage and Progress
Ropeways to Revolutionize Pilgrimage Routes in Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh CM Demands Action Against SP Leader for Glorifying Aurangzeb