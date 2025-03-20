Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teen Dies in Tractor-Trolley Accident Near UP Border

A tragic accident occurred when a tractor-trolley overturned after being hit by a truck near the Uttar Pradesh border, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl and injuries to over two dozen people. The victims from Madhya Pradesh were returning from a pilgrimage when the collision happened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal road accident claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left over two dozen injured when a tractor-trolley was struck by a truck near the Uttar Pradesh border, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident unfolded on the Jhansi-Lalitpur highway in Chakarpur, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, involving residents from Datia district who were returning from a pilgrimage to the Karila Mata temple, as stated by Niwari Circle Officer Manmohan Baghel.

The mishap occurred as they journeyed to other significant temples, when a container truck collided with their tractor-trolley. Prompt response by police teams from Niwari and Babina facilitated the injured's transfer to Jhansi Medical College. The deceased, Swati Kushwaha, was identified post-incident, with ongoing searches for the rogue truck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

